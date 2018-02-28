Prince headlines Games gymnastics team

By her own admission, Danielle Prince was the baby of the Australian team that won rhythmic gymnastics gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Eight long years later, the Queenslander will make history on the Gold Coast as the first Australian female gymnast to compete at three Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old was officially named in a 13-strong Australian gymnastics squad on Thursday for the April 4-15 showpiece - 10 of whom will compete in the artistic disciplines, with Prince joining Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva and Enid Sung in the rhythmic team.

"Delhi feels like a lifetime ago," Prince told AAP on Thursday.

"Back then I was the baby of the team.

"I was 18 years old and to be honest I wasn't really sure what I was getting myself into.

"To come away with a gold medal was very exciting but also a little bit overwhelming for a relatively young female athlete.

"We've come a long way since then."

Prince nominated Cyprus, Malaysia and Wales among a host of countries who would be challenging Australia for the rhythmic team title on the Gold Coast.

Prince is almost certain to retire from international competition after the Games, proud to have played a part in changing long-held perceptions that gymnastics was a sport where females peaked in their teens and then bowed out early.

"It's bittersweet I guess," the five-time national all-around champion said.

"I've been training very hard for the Games, as all athletes do.

"I'm very tunnel-visioned and focused on this one event.

"I'll then take a bit of time to assess my options and see where we go from there."

Another good Commonwealth gold-medal hope is Georgia Godwin, who finished 13th in the all-around event at the 2017 world championships.

Alexandra Eade (floor) and Christopher Remkes (vault) won their favoured events at last weekend's world Cup meet in in Melbourne.

Australian Commonwealth Games team:

Men's artistic: Michael Mercieca, Mitchell Morgans, Christopher Remkes, Michael Tone, Luke Wadsworth. Women's artistic: Georgia-Rose Brown, Alexandra Eade, Georgia Godwin, Rianna Mizzen, Emily Whitehead. Rhythmic: Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva, Danielle Prince, Enid Sung.