'We cannot wait' - Neymar Sr. believes PSG star should undergo surgery

The father of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar claims that his son should undergo surgery on a foot injury, and implored the club to allow him to go under the knife as soon as possible.

Neymar went down towards the end of PSG's 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Marseille on Sunday, with what was initially suspected to be a twisted ankle.

Subsequent medical tests, however, showed that the Brazilian had additionally cracked a metatarsal bone , effectively ruling him out of PSG's Champions League tie with Real Madrid.

And while there has been some confusion over whether he would need surgical intervention on the problem , Neymar Sr. insisted that the forward must be allowed to go under the knife.

"PSG already know they will not have Neymar for the next six to eight weeks," he said in an interview with ESPN .

"The decision [to undergo surgery] lies with PSG and will be made as a team after the arrival of the Brazil national team doctor.

"It is vital to make it quickly because we cannot wait. Surgery is the quickest way to accelerate the player's recovery."

The news that Neymar will miss up to two months was greeted with consternation not just in Paris, but also in Neymar's native Brazil.

Selecao coach Tite delayed the announcement of his squad for friendly matches in March after learning of the injury, and if Neymar Sr.'s prognosis is accurate the forward will return to action as late as the beginning of May, just one month before the World Cup begins in Russia.