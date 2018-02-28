Shareef O'Neal may have found his new home.

Shareef O'Neal committing to UCLA, reports say

According to multiple reports, the son of longtime NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal is committing to UCLA.



Shareef O'Neal is expected to commit to UCLA later today, sources told ESPN. Shaq's son, decommitted from Arizona from the weekend.

— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 28, 2018



The four-star prospect out of Santa Monica, Calif., was committed to Arizona until last week when ESPN reported Wildcats coach Sean Miller was allegedly caught on a wire tap discussing payment for star freshman center Deandre Ayton.

The 6-8 forward announced Saturday he was reopening his recruitment. O'Neal is the No. 29 player in the nation, according to ESPN's Top 100.

ESPN reported Tuesday that O'Neal verbally committed to UCLA.

"He literally just verbal committed to go to UCLA," the report said. "And because of this impact of what we're seeing with Sean Miller it opens up the door for UCLA."

With O'Neal's commitment UCLA will have the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation behind Duke.