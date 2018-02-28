Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has had his fight licence revoked.

Jones' fight licence revoked after second failed test

Jones tested positive for the steroid Turinabol prior to his fight against Daniel Cormier in July. He won the bout with a third-round knockout but was subsequently stripped of the light heavyweight belt.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) revoked his licence and fined him $205,000.

Jones can re-apply for a licence in August, but CSAC will not accept an application until the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has ruled on a punishment for him.

USADA is not expected to have decided on a ruling by August.

Jones' positive test was the second of his MMA career. He also tested positive before a cancelled fight with Cormier at UFC 200.