The NCAA will use the NIT as a testing ground.

NCAA to experiment with new rules during NIT

The 2018 NIT will feature four rules modifications, including a longer 3-point line, a wider free-throw lane and a shorter shot clock. It's the third time in four years the NCAA is using the NIT to experiment with potential new rules.

"The style of play in men’s college basketball is healthy and appealing, but the leadership governing the game is interested in keeping the playing rules contemporary and trending favorably," Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball said in a statement. "Experimenting with two significant court dimension rules, a shot-clock reset rule and a game-format rule all have some level of support in the membership, so the NIT will provide the opportunity to gather invaluable data and measure the experience of the participants."

The changes in the 2018 NIT include:

— The three-point line will be extended by approximately 1 foot 8 inches to the same distance used by FIBA for international competition (22 feet 1.75 inches).

​— The free throw lane will be widened from 12 feet to 16 feet, consistent with the width used by the NBA.

​— The games will be divided into four 10-minute quarters as opposed to two 20-minute halves. Teams will shoot two free throws beginning with the fifth foul of each quarter.

— The shot clock will reset to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound instead of the full 30 seconds.

The NIT will begin Tuesday, March 13 and will conclude at Madison Square Garden in New York with the semifanls and championship game on March 27 and 29.

"The NIT is an exciting event with a rich tradition and history, yet it also provides us a platform to consider how the game might look in the future," Gavitt said. "We’ve seen the adoption of recent experimental rules and how they have had a positive impact. This track record of the game evolving is a result of us having the flexibility to see if the rules work and are met with satisfaction."