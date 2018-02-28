Twins' Miguel Sano reportedly spoke to MLB investigators regarding alleged assault

An MLB investigation into an alleged assault involving Twins slugger Miguel Sano and a female photographer could be nearing a resolution.

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Sano met with Major League Baseball Tuesday. The dialogue is likely the last major step before a decision on discipline is announced by commissioner Rob Manfred, the report says.

The 24-year-old Sano could be subject to a suspension under MLB's domestic violence policy for allegations made by Betsy Bissen, a photographer for a Twins website, that Minnesota's All-Star third baseman assaulted her in 2015.

Bissen detailed her encounter with Sano at an autograph signing, saying he recognized her from the games she worked as a photographer. Bissen claimed Sano grabbed her wrist and forced her to accompany him to a nearby store afterward, where he tried to kiss her and get her into a bathroom against her wishes. Despite cries let out during the 10-minute struggle, no one helped her.

"No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me," Bissen said. "When I said no, it should have been the end of it. He should have respected that and stopped. Instead he hurt me and kept going.

Sano, who signed with the Twins in 2009 and made his MLB debut in 2015, vehemently denied the allegations in December.

"I unequivocally deny the allegation made against me today — it never happened," Sano said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for women, especially those working in professional sports, and I deeply sympathize with anyone who has experienced sexual harassment. There is no place for it in our society."

Sano is expected to make his spring debut Wednesday after recovering from a leg injury.