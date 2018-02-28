NASCAR standings: Jimmie Johnson not worried despite being outside top 30

All it takes is one win for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to make the playoffs but after two races in the Cup Series season he currently sits outside of the top 30 in the points standings.
Johnson, who is coming off a career-low 11 top 10s last season, crashed out of the Daytona 500 and finished 27th in Atlanta Sunday resulting in just 11 points (35th place) entering NASCAR's West Coast swing. Atlanta's finish marked Johnson's 25th race since his last win.
The NASCAR season is a marathon and Johnson is a wily veteran who is still getting accustomed to Chevrolet's new Camaro ZL1 Cup Series car. Safe to say Johnson will "rise" in the standings sooner rather than later.
F.E.A.R. has two meanings...
Forget Everything And Run
OR
Face Everything And Rise
I’m ready to rise.
— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) February 26, 2018
A solid finish could come as soon as Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a track where Johnson has excelled over his career (more below).
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings
|
Rank
|
Driver
|
Points
|
Race Wins
|
Stage Wins
|
Playoff Points
|
1
|
Joey Logano
|
89
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Ryan Blaney
|
83
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Denny Hamlin
|
77
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Kevin Harvick
|
75
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
5
|
Clint Bowyer
|
74
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Austin Dillon
|
70
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
7
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
69
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
Kurt Busch
|
68
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
Paul Menard
|
66
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
Aric Almirola
|
66
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
Kyle Busch
|
61
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
Brad Keselowski
|
58
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
13
|
Kyle Larson
|
54
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
Darrell Wallace Jr.
|
52
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
Michael McDowell
|
52
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
Ryan Newman
|
49
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
17
|
Alex Bowman
|
46
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
Chris Buescher
|
45
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
19
|
Chase Elliott
|
44
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20
|
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|
43
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
21
|
Jamie McMurray
|
41
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
36
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
23
|
Erik Jones
|
35
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
24
|
Trevor Bayne
|
33
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
William Byron
|
33
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
26
|
Daniel Suarez
|
27
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
27
|
David Ragan
|
25
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
Kasey Kahne
|
19
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
29
|
Jeffrey Earnhardt
|
19
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
30
|
Gray Gaulding Jr.
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
0
Jimmie Johnson stats at Las Vegas
· Four wins, six top fives, nine top 10s
· Average finish of 10.923, third-best
· Average running position of 9.641, third-best
· Driver rating of 112, series-best
· 445 fastest laps run, 11th-best
· Average green-flag speed of 172.616, second-fastest
· 2666 laps in the top 15 (76.3 percent), fourth-most
· 496 quality passes, series-most