NASCAR standings: Jimmie Johnson not worried despite being outside top 30

Sporting News
Sporting News

All it takes is one win for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to make the playoffs but after two races in the Cup Series season he currently sits outside of the top 30 in the points standings.

Johnson, who is coming off a career-low 11 top 10s last season, crashed out of the Daytona 500 and finished 27th in Atlanta Sunday resulting in just 11 points (35th place) entering NASCAR's West Coast swing. Atlanta's finish marked Johnson's 25th race since his last win.

The NASCAR season is a marathon and Johnson is a wily veteran who is still getting accustomed to Chevrolet's new Camaro ZL1 Cup Series car. Safe to say Johnson will "rise" in the standings sooner rather than later.



A solid finish could come as soon as Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a track where Johnson has excelled over his career (more below).


Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings


· 2666 laps in the top 15 (76.3 percent), fourth-most


Rank

Driver

Points

Race Wins

Stage Wins

Playoff Points

1

Joey Logano

89

0

0

0

2

Ryan Blaney

83

0

1

1

3

Denny Hamlin

77

0

0

0

4

Kevin Harvick

75

1

1

6

5

Clint Bowyer

74

0

0

0

6

Austin Dillon

70

1

0

5

7

Martin Truex Jr.

69

0

0

0

8

Kurt Busch

68

0

1

1

9

Paul Menard

66

0

0

0

10

Aric Almirola

66

0

0

0

11

Kyle Busch

61

0

0

0

12

Brad Keselowski

58

0

1

1

13

Kyle Larson

54

0

0

0

14

Darrell Wallace Jr.

52

0

0

0

15

Michael McDowell

52

0

0

0

16

Ryan Newman

49

0

0

0

17

Alex Bowman

46

0

0

0

18

Chris Buescher

45

0

0

0

19

Chase Elliott

44

0

0

0

20

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

43

0

0

0

21

Jamie McMurray

41

0

0

0

22

AJ Allmendinger

36

0

0

0

23

Erik Jones

35

0

0

0

24

Trevor Bayne

33

0

0

0

25

William Byron

33

0

0

0

26

Daniel Suarez

27

0

0

0

27

David Ragan

25

0

0

0

28

Kasey Kahne

19

0

0

0

29

Jeffrey Earnhardt

19

0

0

0

30

Gray Gaulding Jr.

18

0

0

0

Jimmie Johnson stats at Las Vegas

· Four wins, six top fives, nine top 10s

· Average finish of 10.923, third-best

· Average running position of 9.641, third-best

· Driver rating of 112, series-best

· 445 fastest laps run, 11th-best

· Average green-flag speed of 172.616, second-fastest

15

Michael McDowell

52

0

0

0

· 496 quality passes, series-most

