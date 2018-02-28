The 2018 Masters Tournament will take place from April 5-8 at the historic Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. This will be the 82nd year of the tournament.

The Masters 2018: TV schedule, online coverage, how to live stream

The 2017 event had a memorable finish; Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff for the first major tournament victory in his career.

Rose and Garcia are among a list of invitees that includes past winners Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have also received invitations to compete in the 2018 tournament. The full list of invitees can be found here .

The Masters TV Schedule

ESPN will air The Masters on Thursday and Friday before coverage shifts to the CBS family of networks for the final rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Masters.com will provide live streaming options for the tournament. The site will feature feeds of Holes 15 and 16, Amen Corner, notable groups as well as the green jacket ceremony.

Check back for updates on The 2018 Masters Tournament live broadcast schedule in addition to confirmed participants and tee times.

Round 1

Thursday, April 5

TV: ESPN

Round 2

Friday, April 6

TV: ESPN

Round 3

Saturday, April 7

TV: CBS

Round 4

Sunday, April 8

TV: CBS