Papa John's, NFL end sponsorship deal

Papa John's and the NFL are ending their sponsorship deal.



Founder CEO John Schnatter left on Jan. 1 as CEO in part because of his comments that players not standing for Anthem hurt sales.



Papa John's sales were down 3.9% in Oct. thru Dec. compared to year before.

John Schnatter, the company's CEO, said during the fall protests in the NFL were affecting the company's sales. He received much backlash and had to apologize.

Schnatter stepped down as the CEO Jan. 1 because of those comments.

According to ESPN, the company's sales were down 3.9 percent from 2016 in the months of October through December last year.

The NFL and Papa John's released a joint statement Tuesday.

"The NFL and Papa John's have made a mutual decision to shift from their official league sponsorship to a focus on partnerships with 22 local NFL teams, presence in broadcast and digital media, and key personalities in the sport."



Papa John's is now a sponsor of 22 NFL teams, they just cannot use the NFL's shield anymore in their advertising.