After two races to begin the season, NASCAR heads west for the start of a three-race weekend swing but could Joey Logano and Kyle Busch be the ones taking swings again?

TV schedule, qualifying drivers for Pennzoil 400 as NASCAR returns to feisty Las Vegas

Last year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, site of Sunday's Pennzoil 400, Logano got loose and into the rear of Kyle Busch's car, causing Busch to spin onto pit road at the end of the race. Busch was not happy with the wreck and confronted the Ford driver after they both climbed from their cars.

Busch, born in Las Vegas, threw punches at Logano, but he got the worst of it as Logano's team mauled Busch, cutting his forehead before the fight was broken up.

Martin Truex Jr. won that race last season, starting his run of dominance at 1.5-mile tracks. In 2016, it was Brad Keselowski taking the checkered flag.

Las Vegas begins a three-race western swing for the NASCAR Cup Series. After Las Vegas the series heads to Phoenix and then to Fontana, Calif. Here are the key dates, times and a look at the complete tripleheader schedule for NASCAR at Las Vegas.

NASCAR at Las Vegas: TV channel and streaming info

Thursday, March 1

5:05-5:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice

7:05-7:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice

Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Friday, March 2

2-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1

3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1

5:05-5:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

6:05 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1

7:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1

9 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Stratosphere 200 (134 laps, 201 miles), FS1

Streaming: FuboTV

Saturday, March 3

12-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1

1:10 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

2:30-3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 (200 laps, 300 miles), FS1

Streaming: FuboTV

Sunday, March 4

3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (267 laps, 400.5 miles), Fox

Streaming: FuboTV

Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Las Vegas?





There are just 37 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers made the race with Friday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:

AJ Allmendinger

Alex Bowman

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Custer

Cole Whitt

Daniel Suarez

Darrell Wallace Jr.

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Las Vegas?



Gray Gaulding

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Gase

Joey Logano

Justin Marks

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon

William Byron