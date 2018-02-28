Pearson denied Laureus award by Federer

Olympic and world champion hurdler Sally Pearson's return to the top after years battling serious injuries hasn't been enough to deny Roger Federer another major award.

The 36-year-old Swiss followed up his return to the top of the global tennis rankings by winning the sportsman and comeback of the year gongs at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

Surfer Tyler Wright, like fellow Australian Pearson, came away empty-handed after missing out on the action sportsperson award to French navigator Armel Le Cleac'h.

Pearson, 31, overcame serious wrist, hamstring and achilles tendon injuries to win her second 100 metres hurdles world championship last year.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist, who was among six vying for the 2017 comeback award, congratulated the Swiss maestro.

"Congrats to @rogerfederer on winning the @LaureusSport award for comeback of the year and Laureus Male athlete of the year! A true inspiration," Pearson tweeted.

The result of the comeback award was keenly followed after controversial American sprinter Justin Gatlin was nominated.

The 2004 Olympic champion, twice suspended for drug use, was recognised for beating Usain Bolt on his way to the 100m world championship.

Other nominees were Spanish football powerhouse Barcelona, Italian motorcyclist Valentino Rossi and Brazilian football team Chapecoense, who lost 19 players in a 2016 plane crash.

Federer said he didn't expect to win either award - beating out fellow tennis great Rafael Nadal and Real Madrid's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo for the sportsman of the year gong - making it a special moment for him.

"It was an unforgettable year for me; to come back after a very difficult 2016 and these awards just make it even more memorable," the 20-time Grand Slam winner said.

The Swiss star dropped out of the top 15 in the rankings when a knee injury forced him to shut down his 2016 season prematurely.

He won the Australian Open and Wimbledon last year and then extended his record haul of Grand Slam titles to 20 last month by successfully defending his title at Melbourne Park in January.

Another tennis star, Serena Williams, won her fifth statuette by claiming the sportswoman award after winning her 23rd Grand Slam title in 2017.

Golfer Sergio Garcia secured the breakthrough gong after his Masters success while Formula One constructors' champions Mercedes edged out New Zealand's victorious America's Cup team for the team accolade.