Jon Jones' fight license revoked after second steroid suspension

Jon Jones isn't going to be fighting in the UFC anytime in the near future.

Jon Jones' fight license revoked after second drug suspension

According to MMA Fighting, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has revoked Jones' license to fight and he will not be able to reapply until after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rules on a punishment for UFC's former light heavyweight champion.



Official: The California State Athletic Commission votes to revoke Jon Jones’ license and fine him $205,000 (40% of his disclosed purse for the second Cormier fight, plus additional $5k). He now has to go through USADA. He could re-apply for a license in March 2019, however ...

— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 27, 2018



Jones can reapply for a license in August 2018, but USADA is not expected to rule before then, so he may not be able to get a license again until 2019.



Correction: He can reapply in August 2018, but again, CSAC won’t accept an application until his USADA hearing is complete and he serves whatever punishment USADA gives him. That could very well go past Aug. 2018. Unclear what USADA will give him at this time.

— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 27, 2018



This still does not mean he will get a license as the CSAC can deny him if they choose to.

Jones is currently dealing with these issues because he tested positive during a urine test for the steroid Turinabol prior to his fight against Daniel Cormier in July. The test was taken before the fight, but did not come back until after he knocked out Cormier in the third round.

Jon Jones stripped of UFC title, Daniel Cormier reinstated



This marks the second positive test for steroids in Jones' MMA career. He also tested positive prior to a canceled fight with Cormier at UFC 200. He has now been suspended three separate times by the UFC for drug-related incidents. He also tested positive for traces of cocaine in 2015 prior to UFC 182.