Jon Jones' fight license revoked after second steroid suspension

Jon Jones isn't going to be fighting in the UFC anytime in the near future.

According to MMA Fighting, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has revoked Jones' license to fight and he will not be able to reapply until after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rules on a punishment for UFC's former light heavyweight champion.



Jones can reapply for a license in August 2018, but USADA is not expected to rule before then, so he may not be able to get a license again until 2019.



This still does not mean he will get a license as the CSAC can deny him if they choose to.

Jones is currently dealing with these issues because he tested positive during a urine test for the steroid Turinabol prior to his fight against Daniel Cormier in July. The test was taken before the fight, but did not come back until after he knocked out Cormier in the third round.


MORE:
Jon Jones stripped of UFC title, Daniel Cormier reinstated

This marks the second positive test for steroids in Jones' MMA career. He also tested positive prior to a canceled fight with Cormier at UFC 200. He has now been suspended three separate times by the UFC for drug-related incidents. He also tested positive for traces of cocaine in 2015 prior to UFC 182.

