Marvin Bagley slams Dan Dakich after ESPN host called the Duke star selfish

ESPN's college basketball analyst Dan Dakich is known for ruffling a few feathers, and this time he's caught the eye of Duke star Marvin Bagley III.

During Monday night's game between Duke and Virginia Tech, Dakich went on a rant about Bagley, essentially calling him a selfish player.



“I know this is blasphemy, but Bagley is all about Bagley. I mean, honest to goodness, I can see in 18 minutes why Duke was able to go on a run when he was hurt. You hate to say that about a kid, but he is about himself. He gets the ball, it doesn’t come out. He doesn’t play defense. He’s a terrific talent, don’t get me wrong. But you can see real clear, real fast, and I’ll take all the shots that people want to give me, but you can see he is about him.”



Considering the nature of these comments, Bagley didn't much appreciate what Dakich had to say, and reacted Tuesday afternoon through social media. He didn't call out Dakich by name, but it was clear who he was referring to.



It’s funny how some people try to become relevant by spewing ignorance on National TV #JREAM #GodsPlan

— Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) February 27, 2018



Former Duke star Tyus Jones, now on the Timberwolves, supported Bagley shortly after.



Don’t worry about him lil bro! It comes with the territory.. just go out there, dominate and win! That silences em all! https://t.co/776tGx0p5d

— Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) February 27, 2018



The freshman forward is averaging 20.7 points,11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season. He's returned to play in the Blue Devils' last two games after missing four games due to a knee injury.