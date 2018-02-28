MLB free agency rumors: Tim Lincecum to sign with Rangers

Tim Lincecum is coming back to MLB.

According to multiple reports, the former Giants and Angels pitcher is signing with the Rangers.



source: lincecum will go to texas

Yahoo Sports reported the deal is for one year and at MLB level. They also mention the possibility that Lincecum could pitch out of the bullpen for the Rangers.

Texas had a lot of trouble with their closers in 2017, so there is certainly a possibility of him stepping in and giving the role a shot.

The 33-year-old did not pitch in MLB in 2017 and threw just 38 1/3 innings in 2016 with the Angels. He has made just eight appearances out of the bullpen in MLB.