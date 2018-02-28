Lions use franchise tag on DE Ezekiel Ansah

The Lions have designated Ezekiel Ansah as their franchise player, the team announced Tuesday.

Ansah was set to become a free agent in March, but the team is willing to pay the price to keep him there for at least another year. According to ESPN, the contract is expected to cost $17 million for the defensive end, although the exact number isn't known until salary cap numbers are finalized.

Ansah led the Lions in sacks in three of his last five seasons in the NFL, but a sprained ankle hindered his performance in 2016 where he only managed two sacks in 13 games.

This past season Ansah was on the injury report for 13 out of 16 games, but he still managed 12 sacks.

The tag gives Ansah, who turns 29 in May, the chance to prove he's healthy and productive while the Lions will have extra time to evaluate whether they want to offer a long-term deal.