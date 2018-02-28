'Every player would love to play' for Liverpool - Sadio Mane

'Every single player would love to play in' the current Liverpool setup, according to Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp's side have hit a purple patch, with the narrow loss to Swansea City in late January their only blemish in their previous 19 English Premier League games as they now challenge Manchester United for the second spot; a run the Senegal international credits to the 'good' team spirit and confidence.

Also, the Kops are a leg in quarterfinals of the Uefa Champions League after mauling FC Porto 5-0 in the first leg of the last-32 in Portugal.

"The team spirit is good and the confidence is here so I think we are in a good way," Mane told Liverpool's official matchday programme.

"Every single player is always very happy playing with each other. We always try to help each other and we work as a team.

"I think that is the team's power and the team's purpose. Every single player would love to play in this team.

"We are lucky boys and we are going to keep trying to work hard and give our best when we take our places on the pitch to continue to try and win the games.

"I can sense that the club is moving in the right direction. There were a couple of difficult years at Liverpool a while back but those things happen to every single club in the world.

"At the moment we are in a good way so everything is possible. I think we have improved a lot in the past few months.

"We know that on our day we can beat any team in the world."

Liverpool have now scored an impressive 103 goals in all competitions with 31-goal Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mane responsible for most of the efforts.

But there were concerns surrounding their backline which saw the Anfield outfit return for Virgil van Dijk - their main defensive target in the past summer - in January.

"He's a great player and I know him very well because he was my team-mate when I was at Southampton too," he said.

"He is a very good addition for us and we are very happy to have him in the team. For sure, he will make a difference for us.

"He is strong and technical and clever in the games. He wins a lot of balls in the air and he reads the game very well too."

