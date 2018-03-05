Oscars 2018: Betting odds, predictions to help you make your Oscar pool picks

Need some help filling out your 2018 Oscars pool in advance of watching the 90th Academy Awards (8 p.m. ET, ABC) on Sunday? You first need to know the odds and which favorites among the nominees you should feel most confident to pick as winners.

Oscars 2018 pool picks: Betting odds, predicting winners for 90th Academy Awards

Thanks to Bovada, there are updated betting lines for this year's Oscars prop bets in 19 of the 24 award categories. As for short subjects, technical sound awards and a side bet on whether the Best Picture announcement is another epic fail, you're on your own. But for the rest, here are Sporting News' predictions on who and what will win on March 4:

Odds for 2018 Oscars

Best Picture

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" 20/23

"The Shape of Water" 7/5

"Get Out" 11/2

"Ladybird" 14/1

"Dunkirk" 33/1

"Call Me by Your Name" 66/1

"The Post" 100/1

"Darkest Hour" 100/1

"Phantom Thread" 100/1

SN pick: "Get Out." There have been two considerable upsets in a row with "Spotlight" and "Moonlight." "Get Out" combines societal issues with mainstream box office success, a rare but winning combination. The fact that "Three Billboards" director Martin McDonagh wasn't nominated in that other category is a milder factor in it falling short.

Best Director

Guillermo Del Toro ("The Shape of Water") 1/10

Christopher Nolan ("Dunkirk") 6/1

Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") 8/1

Jordan Peele ("Get Out") 33/1

Paul Thomas Anderson ("Phantom Thread") 66/1

SN pick: Del Toro. He finally gets rewarded here, joining the two other Mexican heavyweights, Alfonso Cuaron ("Gravity," 2014) and Alejandro Gonzalez Innaritu ("Birdman," 2015 and "The Revenant," 2016) in being named Best Director. He's really earning it over equally worthy work from Nolan, Gerwig and Peele.

Best Actor

Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour") 1/25

Timothee Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name") 10/1

Daniel Day-Lewis ("Phantom Thread") 15/1

Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out") 16/1

Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.") 33/1

SN pick: Oldman. Beethoven. Dracula. Commissioner Gordon. He looks like none of those guys he once played as the John Lithgow of the big screen. Chalamet won't beat out Adrien Brody to be the youngest Best Actor winner. Kaluuya isn't done with these nominations. For now, Day-Lewis and Washington won't add to their collections.

Best Actress

Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") 1/16

Saoirse Ronan ("Lady Bird") 7/1

Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water") 14/1

Margot Robbie ("I, Tonya") 25/1

Meryl Streep ("The Post") 50/1

SN pick: McDormand. You betcha she makes it two. In any other year, Ronan would be a strong Emma Stone-cold lock. That puts Hawkins and Robbie in longer shot territory. Streep will need to sit on three Oscars while McDormand makes it closer.

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") 1/8

Willem Dafoe ("The Florida Project") 9/2

Richard Jenkins ("The Shape of Water") 16/1

Christopher Plummer ("All the Money in the World") 20/1

Woody Harrelson ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") 33/1

SN pick: Rockwell. He has the big edge over Harrelson in the same film because he's borderline lead with his greater screen time. Plummer was a fine supersub, but he already has one of these from only six years ago. Jenkins and Dafoe cancel each other in the whole respected older actor consideration.

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney ("I, Tonya") 1/6

Laurie Metcalf ("Lady Bird") 4/1

Mary J. Blige ("Mudbound") 16/1

Lesley Manville ("Phantom Thread") 20/1

Octavia Spencer ("The Shape of Water") 20/1

SN pick: Janney. She cancels out the respected television veteran thing with Metcalf and carries the same sentimental favoritism of Blige. Spencer already has one of these, which hurts her chances most.

Best Original Screenplay

"Get Out" EVEN

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" 7/5

"Lady Bird" 7/2

"The Shape of Water" 25/1

"The Big Sick" 33/1

SN pick: "Get Out." Lot of great inspired originality here, but nothing is more out there than "Get Out."

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Call Me by Your Name" 1/12

"Mudbound" 7/1

"Molly's Game" 12/1

"The Disaster Artist" 20/1

"Logan" 33/1

SN pick: "Call Me by Your Name." It's a diverse category, but this gets the movie something in typical Oscar "spread the wealth" fashion.

Best Animated Feature

"Coco" 1/50

"Boss Baby" 15/1

"The Breadwinner" 16/1

"Losing Vincent" 16/1

"Ferdinand" 22/1

SN pick: "Coco." Enjoy your Bingo free space with this no-brainer.

Best Cinematography

"Blade Runner 2049" 1/8

"Dunkirk" 6/1

"The Shape of Water" 10/1

"Mudbound" 20/1

"Darkest Hour" 30/1

SN pick: "Blade Runner 2049." It's about friggin' time for Roger Deakins, who started his run of unlucky 13 nominations without a win with "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Fargo." They probably should give him about four overdue Oscars, too.

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat ("The Shape of Water") 1/4

Hans Zimmer ("Dunkirk") 5/1

Jonny Greenwood ("Phantom Thread") 7/1

John Williams ("Star Wars: The Last Jedi") 15/1

Carter Burwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") 15/1

SN pick: Desplat. He just won in '15 for "The Grand Budapest Hotel," so call it recency bias. Neither Williams nor Zimmer has won since they went back to back for "Schindler's List" and "The Lion King" in 1994-'95. Let's hope someday the Academy will finally recognize Burwell's versatility.

Best Original Song

"Remember Me" ("Coco") 5/8

"This is Me" ("The Greatest Showman") 3/2

"Mighty River" ("Mudbound") 11/1

"Mystery of Love" ("Call Me by Your Name") 16/1

"Stand Up for Something" ("Marshall") 22/1

SN pick: "Remember Me." It's a darn good song from a Pixar movie, but here's also guaranteeing the most memorable performance will come from Common and Andra Day on "Stand Up for Something" because of its timely tie-in to gun violence.

Best Foreign Language Film

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile) 1/2

"The Square" (Sweden) 11/5

"The Insult" (Lebanon) 9/1

"Loveless" (Russia) 10/1

"On Body and Soul" (Hungary) 33/1

SN pick: "A Fantastic Woman." Consider it a fantastic upset if something else wins.

Best Documentary Feature

"Faces Places" 1/3

"Icarus" 13/4

"Last Men in Aleppo" 6/1

"Strong Island" 25/1

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail" 25/1

SN pick: "Faces Places." It sounds even smoother before translation: "Visages Villages." French whimsy for the win.

Best Costume Design

"Phantom Thread" 1/9

"Beauty and the Beast" 11/2

"The Shape of Water" 15/1

"Darkest Hour" 18/1

"Victoria and Abdul" 30/1

SN pick: "Phantom Thread." Everything else has a ghost of a chance against a movie about actual costume design.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"Darkest Hour" 1/10

"Wonder" 5/1

"Victoria and Abdul" 20/1

SN pick: "Darkest Hour." One can only imagine how many dark hours it took for Gary Oldman to look like Churchill.

Best Production Design

"The Shape of Water" 1/7

"Blade Runner 2049" 4/1

"Beauty and the Beast" 18/1

"Dunkirk" 20/1

"Darkest Hour" 35/1

SN pick: "The Shape of Water." Hellboy, yeah it's gonna win.

Best Film Editing

"Dunkirk" 1/5

"Baby Driver" 11/4

"The Shape of Water" 16/1

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" 40/1

"I, Tonya" 40-1

SN pick: "Dunkirk." Christopher Nolan movies are known for brilliant editing and his latest layering of scenes doesn't disappoint.

Best Visual Effects

"War for the Planet of the Apes" 20/23

"Blade Runner 2049" 20/23

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" 16/1

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" 22/1

"Kong: Skull Island" 33/3

SN pick: "Blade Runner 2049." It's a visual stunner made to win this.

Bonus 2018 Oscars prop bets

Bovada also has a few non-award related ones with which you can have fun:

How long will Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue last?

Over 9 minutes 6/5

Under 9 minutes 6/5

SN pick: Because they always are obsessed with time at these things, take the under. Kimmel went 8 minutes, 51 seconds last year.

How long will the official ABC broadcast last?

Over 3 hours, 35 minutes EVEN

Under 3 hours, 35 minutes 7/5

SN pick: Because they always are obsessed with time at these things, take the under, closer to 3 hours.

How many times will Jimmy Kimmel say "Trump" during the official broadcast?

Over 1.5 times 2/1

Under 1.5 times 3/2

SN pick: Kimmel will need to freshen things up. Take the under.

Will any winners be bleeped during their acceptance speech during broadcast?

Yes 6/5

No 6/5

SN pick: Yes. The money is on McDormand to do the honors.