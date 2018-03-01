This is not a Big Baller Brand move.

Lonzo Ball (sort of) loses to Bow Wow in shooting contest, brings shame upon House Baller

Shad Moss, better known as rapper/actor Bow Wow, shared a video Tuesday afternoon showing the "Like Mike" star defeating Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball in a shooting contest. Bow Wow even edited the video to include one of his own songs in the background as he celebrated his victory.

(NOTE: There is some adult language in the video below, so don't blast this out of the speakers at your office.)



Video- Bow Wow VS Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/LQ82BteKw0

— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 27, 2018



We must be fair to Ball here. While he did lose the battle, he ultimately won the war by beating Bow Wow in a best-of-three series.



Only game 2. He took the series 2-1 #facts https://t.co/USJpMUurUu

— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 27, 2018



Still, Ball is a professional basketball player and should not lose to a person who only starred as a professional basketball player in a major motion picture. He will get roasted by those young teens on the internet, but that's what happens in these situations.