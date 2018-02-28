Roma great Francesco Totti has been honoured with an Exceptional Achievement award in recognition of his decorated career at the Laureus awards.

Totti's career recognised with Laureus award

Totti retired in May to end a 25-year playing association with his boyhood club and he becomes only the second sportsman to receive the Laureus prize, following United States swimmer - and the most decorated Olympian of all-time - Michael Phelps.

The former Italy forward was also inducted into the Laureus Academy alongside fellow one-club man and ex-Manchester United favourite Ryan Giggs as part of the international charity's annual gala in Monaco.

Totti made his Roma debut as a 16-year-old and went on to represent the Giallorossi on 786 occasions, winning Serie A in 2000-01 and helping his country to glory at the 2006 World Cup.

The 41-year-old is now a director at Roma, meaning his words of encouragement for head coach Eusebio Di Francesco will come as a boost on the back of a 2-0 weekend defeat to AC Milan that left the capital club outside Serie A's top four.

"As a club we believe strongly in him," Totti told Roma's official website.

"Every season has its highs and lows - at Roma especially this issue can arise when you least expect it.

"Whenever you lose it is always a delicate moment, but I don't think he is worried. We are all behind him and giving everything as we try to find our form again. He is a key person for us."