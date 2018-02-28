Dez caught it. So did Calvin Johnson. Jesse James, too.

NFL likely to relax 'going to the ground' requirement on catch rule

That was the message conveyed Tuesday by Giants owner John Mara, who told reporters the NFL competition committee has reached a unanimous agreement that those controversial no-catch rulings should have been ruled as complete. ESPN reported Tuesday Mara said the competition committee is working on changing the rule to relax the "going to the ground" requirement.

That vague phrase has created plenty of frustration for players and fans alike. Officials have been inconsistent in determining what is a "football move" or what "surviving the ground" means following a reception.

The Washington Post reported earlier in the day the committee will discuss several potential rules changes this week in Indianapolis. One of those potential changes would be eliminating the portion of the catch rule that requires a receiver to maintain possession of the football while on the ground.

Other possible tweaks include changing defensive pass interference from a spot foul to a 15-yard penalty if the foul occurs more than 15 yards downfield. That is the pass interference penalty currently used in college football. There is also expected to be a point of emphasis on illegal contact, meaning hand-fighting between receivers and defensive backs could lead to more penalties.

The NFL is also discussing the possibility of implementing a college-style targeting rule that would involve instant replay and possible automatic ejections.

NFL Media also reported a new measure to allow teams to hire coaches even while their current teams are still active in the playoffs. The catalyst for this potential change is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels initially agreeing to become the new Colts head coach only to spurn them days after the Super Bowl.

The competition committee is made up of two owners, club presidents, general managers and head coaches. Proposed measures would be presented to all 32 owners this spring and will not become a rules change unless they have the support of 75 percent of ownership.