The Vikings fell one game short of reaching Super Bowl 52 in their home stadium. They have a lot of work to do this offseason in order to get back to that point.

NFL free agency: Vikings can give Kirk Cousins his best offer

It all starts in 2018 NFL free agency, where Minnesota's top three quarterbacks from 2017 — Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater — are set to become unrestricted free agents. With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur gone to become head coach of the Giants and replaced by former Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, it's looking like none of the three will be the Vikings' starting QB in 2018.

General manager Rick Spieman did a terrific job a year ago with other teams' free agents, adding better-than-expected insurance in Keenum and upgrading at both offensive tackle (Riley Reiff, Mike Remmers) and running back (Latavius Murray).

The Vikings are back up to seven draft picks in April after being awarded two compensatory selections. But as a contender on the brink of a championship, Minnesota should be aggressive again in acquiring key veterans. According to OverTheCap.com, Minnesota has a solid $49 million in salary-cap space with which to operate.

No pressure: Spielman and the rest of Vikings' signing decisions will be dictated by how much they choose to invest at the game's most position. Here's a look at the team's biggest needs, and how it might address them in free agency.

Quarterback

DeFilippo will install more of a pure West Coast offense than Shurmur did, which plays into the favor of the top West Coast QB on the market, Kirk Cousins. With Alex Smith being traded to the Redskins and Blake Bortles being locked up by the Jaguars, Cousins-to-Vikings has built steady momentum.

Although Keenum is the more athletic passer, a plus for DeFilippo, Cousins is a better executor of the scheme given his years with Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden. Cousins has played it in his entire career, while Keenum has gone through three different systems.

The Vikings are wise not to blow the franchise tag on Keenum, because that would give him more than $21 million in what's essentially a "prove it again" deal. A better deal is making it work long term with Cousins for closer to $30 million per season. The Jets and Broncos are suitors for Cousins, too, but the Vikings have something beyond the financial means to offer.

Those teams need a lot of work before they can be considered playoff teams, let alone postseason powers. Minnesota is established and has three top targets — wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, tight end Kyle Rudolph — who match the profile of the skill players who have helped Cousins to his best NFL success. Second-year standout Dalvin Cook also gives Cousins the versatile feature back he's never had.

The knock on Cousins has been inflated numbers against bad teams and little impact when the stakes are raised against better teams. As he goes into his age-30 season, if he wants a chance at elite winning to match his elite money, the Vikings represent the easiest path.

For the Vikings, the better fallback plan should they not land Cousins is keeping Bradford over Keenum.

Guard

Reiff and Remmers aren't exactly bookend-like tackles, but then again, a team rarely gets those types of outside blockers in free agency. Consider the edges to be solid, and expect the Vikings to add some tackle depth in the draft.

Guard, however, needs some major help. Joe Berger is a 35-year-old free agent leaning toward retirement. Nick Easton, a restricted free agent, had a rough season before fracturing his right ankle in December. Jeremiah Sirles, also restricted, is more of a backup outside. Second-year players Danny Isidora and Aviante Collins still need to be developed as young reserves inside. The team did add former Eagles practice squad player Josh Andrews, but it needs to think about getting two new starters a la Reiff and Remmers.

The best free-agent guard, Andrew Norwell, will command around $12 million per season. It would be a tight squeeze to get him and Cousins, but that combination would truly signal the Vikings are "all in" for 2018. Prudence would say, however, with Diggs, Danielle Hunter and Eric Kendricks among the 2015 draftees becoming free agents in 2019, it would be better to go for one to two bargains.

The top non-Norwell targets for the Vikings' scheme would be the Titans' Josh Kline and the Jaguars' Patrick Omameh. The Giants' Justin Pugh is a good candidate to bounce back elsewhere. Should the Vikings get Cousins, the Redskins' Shawn Lauvao could keep serving him well at left guard. Two former Vikings, Alex Boone and Brandon Fusco, are two older free agents floating out there, as well.

This position could have as much flux for the Vikings as QB, but like QB, there are some strong alternatives on the market.

Defensive tackle

The Vikings gave Linval Joseph a worthy contract extension last summer, and he delivered another monster run-stopping season. Behind him in the rotation, however, there was a big drop-off. Tom Johnson faded as a 33-year-old starter and will be a free agent. Shamar Stephen, their busiest reserve at nose, is also unsigned for 2018.

With Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, the team has had a good eye for loading up on defensive depth in the draft. If the Vikings want to spend some here, the Panthers' Star Lotulelei is likely to fit their budget better than the Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson would. The Raiders' Justin Ellis and the Titans' DaQuan Jones would be adjusting to new schemes, but they have upside in the Vikings' 4-3.

Cornerback

Trae Waynes found his way opposite Xavier Rhodes, so the Vikings are set on the outside. Nickel back is the consideration here, as Terence Newman is a free agent before his age-40 season, and 2016 second-rounder Mackensie Alexander still looked overwhelmed in sub-packages.

The Vikings should at least think about diving into a strong pool of slot cover men. The Eagles' Patrick Robinson and the Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman top the list, but the Jaguars' Aaron Colvin and the Raiders' T.J. Carrie will also be in high demand. One of those players would provide a huge upgrade on the back end to complement Rhodes and Waynes.

Minnesota will make Cousins a priority, but it would be more surprising if Spielman did not come up with one more big signing and one smart, smaller deal at another position of immediate need.