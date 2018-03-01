With the All-Star Game in the rearview mirror, now is a good time to assess how "NBA 2K18" has been evaluating player performance through the ratings in the popular video game. Changes to ratings tend to occur from a baseline of expectations that begin at a player's current level and are relative to expectations. A given player is also evaluated comparatively against the rest of the league.

'NBA 2K18' ratings update: Biggest surprises, disappointments this season

Three names stand out from the crowd so far this season having received dramatic ratings increases based on their performances.

Victor Oladipo, Pacers (plus-9 to 88)

The All-Star guard has thrived in Indiana, averaging 24.1 points per game, up from 15.9 last season in Oklahoma City. Oladipo is also posting career-highs in assists (4.2), rebounds (5.4), steals (2.1) and field goal percentage percentage (48.3).

Domantas Sabonis has also helped Pacers fans move on from Paul George, jumping from a rating of 73 to 79.

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz (plus-9 to 84)

The 2018 Slam Dunk Contest champion looks to be in a battle with Ben Simmons for Rookie of the Year. Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring with 19.6 points per game and has consistently produced as Utah's main offensive creator.

How are the other rookies faring? Simmons (plus-5 to 84) is right there with Mitchell. Jayson Tatum (plus-5 to 82), John Collins (plus-6 to 79), Kyle Kuzma (plus-6 to 78) and Lauri Markkanen (plus-4 to 79) have also seen their ratings rise. The top two picks in the 2017 NBA Draft, Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, have both fallen from their original 80 ratings down to 77.

Clint Capela, Rockets (plus-8 to 87)

The Rockets have the best record in the NBA, and it's not just because of James Harden and Chris Paul.

Capela has been a big reason for Houston's success this season. The 23-year-old is averaging a double-double in just 27.3 minutes per game and shooting nearly 66 percent from the field. His player efficiency rating of 25.3 is third-highest on the team, but that's actually good enough to make him the eighth-best player in the league in terms of PER.

Other notable players who have seen their ratings rise substantially include Giannis Antetokounmpo (plus-4 to 95), Kyrie Irving (plus-3 to 93), Joel Embiid (plus-4 to 90) and LaMarcus Aldridge (plus-4 to 89).

Though ratings tend not to fall in the same manner that they increase over the course of a season, there are some players that have been inflicted with hefty losses — and no one has felt a ratings drop quite like Isaiah Thomas.

The Lakers guard began the season rated 89 Overall and now stands at 82 after being traded to his third team in less than a year. Compared to the 2016-17 season, Thomas has seen his points per game cut in half due in large part to a career-low shooting percentage.

Marc Gasol (minus-4 to 85), Paul George (minus-3 to 88) and Andrew Wiggins (minus-5 to 81) have also taken a significant hit to their attributes over the course of the season.

