WGC Mexico Championship picks, sleepers for daily fantasy golf contests

The first WGC event of 2018 is back in Mexico City and Club de Golf Chapultepec for the WGC-Mexico Championship. Chapultepec on the surface is a long Par 71 course at 7,350 yards, but in reality plays far shorter due to the high altitude of Mexico City. Going into this event last year, everyone (myself included) saw this course as the ideal setup to shorting hitting, accuracy players. However, the opposite turned out to be the case, as the longer hitters where able club down off the tee and still be left with only wedges into the greens. Going into this year, I’m not going to rule out shorter hitters as potential daily fantasy golf picks -- as long as they are still accurate and can keep it in the fairway off the tee -- but I am giving a slight bump to the longer hitters.

Chapultepec’s three Par 5s are all easily accessible to the longer hitters and present by far the best scoring opportunities. The Par 4s will almost entirely feature wedge or short iron approaches due to the extra carry in the high elevation, so I’ll be looking to key on players who have been hot with the wedges this season. Chapultepec’s main defense is it’s tree-lined fairways, which will almost always force a chip out if players get in there. This sets up Chapultepec to give up a bunch of bogies or worse. It’s worth it to target players who can make a lot birdies regardless if they also rack up bogies and doubles due to the small field and every player guaranteed four rounds.

Key Stats:

Strokes Gained: Off-the-tee

Approach Par 5 Scoring

Birdie or Better Percentage

WGC Mexico Championship picks (Daily Fantasy Golf)

Top-Tier Targets

Justin Thomas - $11,500

JT is coming off a win at The Honda Classic and heads to an event where he held the 54-hole lead last year. For whatever reason, the DFS golf community always hesitates to go back to a guy the week after he wins, and with other top-end options, such as defending champ Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, and Jordan Spieth, you have to think Thomas will go underowned despite his great form and nice course fit. Thomas is one of the best birdie makers in the world and is ideal for DraftKings scoring in this non-cut event.

Jon Rahm - $10,600

Rahm has taken a few weeks off and, in my opinion, is one of the best values on the board this week. He is $1,300 cheaper than Dustin Johnson and $900 less than Thomas and is just as good of a course fit as either of those guys. Rahm has continued to be dominate off the tee, which is going to set up his wedge game, which has been his Achille's heel lately. The few weeks off should benefit Rahm, who played four straight weeks prior to his layoff. Rahm also finished T-3 at this event last season



Others to Consider: Tommy Fleetwood

Mid-Tier Targets

Alex Noren - $8,800

Noren finally looks comfortable playing in North America and is playing some great golf in 2018. He struggled at this event last season, but his excellent ball-striking form should help him play much better this time around. Noren has played well on other West Coast courses with Poa greens, as he posted a T-2 at Torrey Pines and a T-16 at Riviera. He is also incredibly easy to pair with any of the top-end players at only $8,800.



Matthew Fitzpatrick- $7,600

Fitzpatrick is the ideal “shorter hitter” that I’m looking to target this week. He is incredibly accurate off the tee and should be able to keep himself out of the tree trouble. He is coming off a missed cut in Europe, which may hold his ownership down, but he has played great on similarly tight courses over on the Euro Tour at The Italian Open (T-15) and the Nedbank Golf Challenge (T-8), and he posted a T-16 here last year.



Others to Consider: Adam Hadwin (GPP), Matt Kuchar (cash), Gary Woodland

Value Targets

Chris Paisley- $7,200

There isn’t a whole lot to like in the $7,200-and-under range, and with no cut to worry about, I have no problem going contrarian in this price range. Guys like Jonathan Vegas, Kyle Stanley, and Charley Hoffman will be popular plays, but going against the grain here will offer a lot of leverage in tournaments. Englishman Chris Paisley is in great form with three top-five finishes and a win in his past four European Tour events. His win was in South Africa, which also features Kikuyu fairways and Poa Annua greens. Paisley is too risky if you’re playing cash games this week, but he's worth a look at microscopic ownership in tournaments.

Shubhankar Sharma - $7,000

One Euro who shouldn’t fly under the radar this week in Mexico is Sharma. He has two wins in Europe this season, including the Joburg Open in South Africa, which is a similar course layout to Chapultepec. He’s also missed two straight cuts, so he’s certainly still a very volatile player. Sharma will still likely be lower owned than guys like Vegas, Hoffman, and Stanle,y so he’s firmly in play as a GPP pivot off of those guys.

Punt Plays to Consider: Jorge Campillo, Bernd Wiesberger