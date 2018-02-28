Mackenzie Dern is one of the most intriguing prospects to arrive in the UFC in quite some time.

UFC 222: Patience is key with top prospect Mackenzie Dern

A two-time black belt world champion in Brazilian jiu jitsu and daughter of BJJ legend Wellington “Megaton” Dias, the 24-year-old has earned the call to the Octagon less than two years after making her professional debut.

Reaching this level was a foregone conclusion for Dern, who arrives on the biggest stage in the sport with a perfect 5-0 record as she prepares to take on Ashley Yoder this weekend in the final preliminary card fight at UFC 222. While many emerging fighters wonder if they’re make it to the UFC, her combination of grappling pedigree, star potential and obvious marketability turned that "if" into a "when" for Dern.

Truth be told, some expected it to happen sooner, either by way of The Ultimate Fighter or the UFC simply reaching out sooner, keen to lock up the talented upstart before other promotions had the opportunity to potentially swoop in or Dern faltered on the regional circuit. Instead, she logged four appearances under the Legacy banner before stepping up to take on Kaline Medeiros in her lone appearance in the Invicta FC cage, where she out-worked the former title challenger before ultimately forcing her to tap to an armbar late in the third round.

Now, Dern is set to step into the UFC cage for the first time, carrying a ton of potential and lofty expectations, going on after a pair of key bantamweight matchups and several far more established talents Saturday night in Las Vegas.

On one hand, putting her in the final bout on FS1 makes a ton of sense: it ensures she’ll be fighting in front of the largest possible audience and that fans are introduced to a talented new addition to the roster that has superstar potential.

Simple as it may sound, hearing “Mackenzie Dern” multiple times over the next several days and repeatedly during the lead-up to her fight on Saturday will have people interested to see what all the hype is about, given that she’s a neophyte being handed such prime real estate right out of the gate.

At the same time, it’s a risky proposition as Dern is still very much a work in progress as a fighter and thrusting her in the spotlight creates elevated expectations, fairly or not, and makes it a little more difficult for the UFC to give her the slow, controlled build she needs at this point in order to be able to continue to develop as a fighter and reach her full potential.

This is the challenging situation the UFC deals with quite frequently as it works to introduce and cultivate new stars and find a balance between marketability and skill level inside the cage.

Sergio Pettis arrived in the organization with an unbeaten record and a recognizable last name and after winning his debut, the young newcomer was hustled into the final preliminary card fight of a UFC on FOX event opposite Alex Caceres where he was promptly handed his first loss. He’s since developed into a consistent presence in the flyweight top 10, but only happened once Pettis was given time to develop as a fighter and suffer through the growing pains that come with competing at the higher level in the sport.

Paige VanZant was quickly identified as a marketable talent after winning her first UFC appearance and followed it up with two more victories to rocket up the strawweight rankings. She’s gone just 1-3 since then, however, as her development seems to have plateaued and her standing within the division has fallen far behind her popularity.

The difficult thing is trying to find a way to let people know they should be excited about Dern’s arrival in the UFC and pay attention to her going forward without setting expectations so high or bringing her along so quickly that even being successful in the cage sometimes gets viewed as a failure.

Even though he’s won two straight, Sage Northcutt received such an early accelerated push and heavy dose of promotion right out of the gate that a lot of people seem to forget that beyond the spiked hair, washboard abs and impeccable manners is a 22-year-old kid still in the very early phases of his career.

Getting that push from Day 1 made it to where small positive steps aren’t enough and suffering a loss — which is pretty much unavoidable in this sport — isn’t just a defeat, but evidence that Northcutt is some kind of fraud who doesn’t deserve to compete at this level. Meanwhile, someone like Jake Matthews, who similarly debuted in the UFC before turning 20, has been afforded the opportunity to develop, make mistakes and get better without penalty because he didn’t get thrust into the spotlight from Jump Street.

The key with Dern is managing expectations and making it clear that while she has championship potential, she’s not going to be challenging for UFC gold any time soon.

Her striking is still under construction and while she is ultra-talented on the mat, she has yet to show the ability to just enforce her will on the opposition the way Demian Maia did when he first arrived in the UFC. She has the pedigree to get there and is part of an outstanding team at the MMA Lab in Glendale, Az. that will help her continue to develop her weapons going forward, but she’s not there yet and that has to be okay.

If she continues on the same trajectory she has followed to this point in her career, Dern could be a contender in a couple years and blossom into a star for the organization.

But the key is being patient.

Dern is a tremendous prospect with incredible upside, but she has to be afforded the opportunity to grow and progress at her own pace, even if her marketability and popularity out-pace her development as a fighter.