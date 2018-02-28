Rays prospect Brent Honeywell has 'successful' Tommy John surgery

Right-hander Brent Honeywell won't be making his major-league debut any time soon.

Honeywell tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm last week. He originally was diagnosed with a right forearm strain before further testing revealed the severity of the injury.

He was 13-9 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 172 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings last season, splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A, and had been expected to make the jump to the big leagues this season.