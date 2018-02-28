News

Rays prospect Brent Honeywell has 'successful' Tommy John surgery

Right-hander Brent Honeywell won't be making his major-league debut any time soon.

The Rays prospect underwent successful Tommy John surgery and will be out the entire 2018 season.



Honeywell tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm last week. He originally was diagnosed with a right forearm strain before further testing revealed the severity of the injury.

He was 13-9 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 172 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings last season, splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A, and had been expected to make the jump to the big leagues this season.

