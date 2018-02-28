Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to become a free agent, according to an NFL Media report.

Teddy Bridgewater expected to enter free agency, report says

The report indicated that the Vikings are "not planning to assert" Bridgewater's contract tolls even though he missed a majority of the last two seasons to an injury and spent six games on the physically unable to perform list last season.

According to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, a player on the physically unable to perform list and in his final year of his contract will have his deal tolled "if he is still physically unable to perform his football services as of the sixth regular season game." The Vikings activated Bridgewater from the list after their Week 6 win over the Packers, which set up the opportunity his contract could toll into 2018.

MORE:

Kirk Cousins free agency rumors: Former Redskins teammate believes Denver is the next spot



Bridgewater tore his ACL and dislocated his knee during the 2016 season and missed most of his 2017 campaign. He returned to the field briefly in Week 15 against the Bengals.

The quarterback situation in Minnesota remains unclear as Case Keenum reportedly will not receive the franchise tag and Sam Bradford is expected to become a free agent as well.