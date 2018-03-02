The NFL Combine begins this week in Indianapolis.

NFL Combine 2018: 10 under-the-radar names to know

Many of the 336 NFL Draft prospects are household names like Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson, running backs Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb and Ronald Jones and defensive stars like Bradley Chubb and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

But there are always off-the-radar players who wind up stealing the show at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are 10 with the potential to see their NFL Draft stock soar at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.

Ola Adeniyi, DE, Toledo — An athletically gifted pass rusher, he left Toledo after a junior season that saw him record 66 tackles, 20 for loss, and a team-high 8 1/2 sacks. Though undersized at 6-2, 248 pounds, Adeniyi has the athleticism to transition to outside linebacker. The combine will be an opportunity to show he can drop in coverage. If he does that well, he could go from a late-round pick to a Day 2 selection.

Alex Cappa, OL, Humboldt State — One of the most impressive players at the Senior Bowl, he's described as a nasty player — in a good way — who at 6-7, 305 pounds was Division II All-American and is strong and athletic. His technique is solid and he has excellent coordination — something he displayed at the Senior Bowl when he juggled during a footwork drill. Cappa enjoys the game and should continue to impress this week in Indianapolis.

Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA — Not a name casual football fans know, Davenport might be the most athletic defensive player in the 2018 NFL Draft class. At 6-6, 255 pounds, he was touted as a potential first-round pick before the Senior Bowl, where he solidified himself as a Day 1 selection. He could make himself a top-10 pick at the combine. Davenport collected 21 1/2 sacks and 37 1/2 tackles for loss at UTSA, including 17 1/2 as a senior.

Nick DeLuca, LB, North Dakota State — He was the only FCS player nominated for the Butkus Award, which goes to the top linebacker in college football. DeLuca has been slowed by injuries over his college career, but when healthy the 6-3, 248-pounder is a tackling machine. A first-team all-American selection last season, he could work his way into the middle rounds with a good showing in Indy.

Foley Fatukasi, DT, Connecticut — One of the more dominant defensive players in January’s East-West Shrine Game, Fatukasi (6-4, 303) is great off the snap and uses that quick burst as well as his strength to be disruptive. He had 169 tackles, 21 for loss, with 13 1/2 sacks over his career at UConn. His strength and athleticism could result in his name being called on Day 2 of the draft.

Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP — Big and strong at 6-2, 340, Hernandez has starter ability at the next level. He understands leverage and uses his hands well to stifle rushers. With 37 starts under his belt, Hernandez is a durable, experienced player. Despite arms that are shorter than ideal, Hernandez could sneak into the bottom of the first round if he performs well in Indianapolis.

Darius Jackson, OLB, Jacksonville State — If there is one diamond in the rough to be found on Day 3 of the draft, it might be Jackson. The FCS defensive player of the year set a school record with 20 1/2 tackles for loss. He’s a high-motor player hungry to succeed after being ignored by most FBS programs coming out of high school. He was the two-time defensive player of the year in the Ohio Valley Conference and is Jacksonville State’s career record-holder for sacks and tackles for loss. He has good size (6-3, 248) and if he tests well at the combine should be a priority for teams in the later rounds.

Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State — You can’t coach size and Scott has plenty of it at 6-5, 215. He also has excellent hands and is not a body catcher, instead naturally brings the ball in. Scott had a breakout season last year with 76 receptions for 1,079 yards and nine touchdowns. His coming-out party was an eight-catch, 149-yard effort with two touchdowns against Arizona State in the 2017 opener. Scott’s speed is in question, but if he runs better than expected, he could rise from a possible fifth-round pick into the third.

Greg Senat, OL, Wagner — A former basketball player, Senate (6-8, 290) is a project who has great feet and length. He has tremendous upside and held his own against some of the better pass-rushers at the East-West Shrine Game. He has to get stronger but showed good lateral movement in pass protection. Senat should shine at the combine because of his athleticism.

Kentavius Street, DE, North Carolina State — Overshadowed a bit at N.C. State by first-round prospect Bradley Chubb, B.J. Hill and Justin Jones, Street is a heck of a player. He has great hands with an explosive burst off the ball. A natural speed rusher with the versatility and size at 6-2, 287 to play up and down the line, he had 122 tackles, 19 1/2 for loss, and 9 1/2 sacks and was one of the stars in January’s East-West Shrine Game. He can boost his stock even more with a good showing at the combine.