You’re forgiven if most of your trade deadline attention was focused on the Canadian capital.

Blue Jackets' under-the-radar deadline haul sets up nicely for playoff run

The Senators held the most intrigue leading up to 3 p.m. ET on Monday, particularly with regard to captain Erik Karlsson’s situation. For all of the rumor and speculation that’s been thrown around — feuds with management, unhappiness with the team’s direction, among other things — the Senators weren’t under any pressure to get a deal done now.

GM Pierre Dorion simply said the market wasn’t there to make what he considered a “franchise deal” for their franchise player. It’s now going to drag into the summer, but typically, the larger deals are consummated near the draft anyway.

While the spotlight was on Ottawa, Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen quietly went to work on a productive and cost-effective trade deadline for his sputtering team. Columbus, entering Monday’s slate of games, sat two points up on the Islanders and Hurricanes and five points up on the Panthers (but Florida had four games in hand) … they needed some kind of a jolt.

Kekalainen’s body of work won’t come equipped with headlines and a ton of excitement, but he managed to plug some key holes for the Blue Jackets and give them a better chance to compete down the stretch. Given the dog fight they’re in, they’ll need every bit they can get.

It started Sunday afternoon with the acquisition of Mark Letestu, a versatile veteran who “cut his teeth” in Columbus over four seasons, as he told the media after the trade. It was tough for both sides to part via free agency in 2015, but Letestu is back for another playoff run with the Blue Jackets and it cost them a fourth-round pick. No harm, no foul, and Letestu’s ability to chip in on both special teams units is key.

And when Kekalainen struck a deal with Dorion for Ian Cole on Monday morning — the first trade of deadline day — it certainly appeared as though Jack Johnson would be next to go. It didn’t turn out that way, and now, John Tortorella has plenty of options (up to 10 NHL defensemen when they’re at full capacity) as he puts his lineup together.

​Tortorella said he spoke with Mike Sullivan, his own friend and Cole’s former coach in Pittsburgh, to get a feel for what his newest defenseman brings.

“He’s a competitor and has a little pedigree of winning a couple Stanley Cups here … and I think he has some personality too. He’s a good addition for us,” Tortorella said.

The Blue Jackets’ power play has been their Achilles' heel all season, and it’s gotten to the point where Tortorella won’t even talk about it. They’ve been better since the All-Star break after a woeful start, but the Letestu and Thomas Vanek trades seem to point in that direction: getting offensive-minded guys in there who have experience, and Vanek will likely get a shot at the net-front.

“We want to give our team the best possible chance to make the playoffs," Kekalainen said. “That’s the goal. Adding the veterans we added (this weekend and Monday) will give us a better chance. We like our team right now.”

As far as unresolved business, the Blue Jackets weren’t able to move Johnson, whose trade request became public in the months leading up to the deadline. They’ll keep him as an “own rental,” Kekalainen said, and be part of what’s now a deeper group of defensemen.

With six weeks to go and a slim cushion on a playoff spot, the Blue Jackets needed some external help at the deadline. They got it, and in the process, their GM was able to keep his high picks and maintain his current roster. Not a bad day of work.