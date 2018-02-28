Here are a few things you need to know about the 2018 Indianapolis 500, including schedule, start time, TV and live streaming info.

When is the 2018 Indy 500?

Indy 500 2018: Schedule, start time, TV & live streaming

The 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil will take place Sunday, May 27, during Memorial Day weekend.

What time is the Indy 500?

Engines will start at 12:15 p.m. ET and the green flag will drop at 12:20 p.m. The race lasts 200 laps (or 500 miles).

Indy 500 schedule

6 a.m. - Public Gates Open

12:20 p.m. - 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500

5 p.m. - Public Gates Close

How to watch the Indy 500 on TV or live stream

The 2018 Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to be televised live in the United States on ABC; the final race of a multi-year television contract between the Speedway and the network. It can also be streamed on the WatchESPN app and online at WatchESPN.com.

Danica Patrick farewell

While Danica Patrick announced her retirement from full-time racing in November, she announced that she would also like to participate in two final competitions: the Daytona 500 and Indy 500. Patrick will drive for Ed Carpenter Racing, behind the wheel of the GoDaddy Premium Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet, in the final race of her motorsports career.

Indy 500 starting grid

Check back closer to the race for the starting lineup for the 2018 Indy 500: