Ireland centre Farrell set to miss rest of Six Nations

Ireland centre Chris Farrell is set to miss the rest of the Six Nations after suffering knee ligament damage.

Farrell sustained the injury, which was revealed after a precautionary scan, in training on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old won only his third cap as Ireland beat Wales 37-27 to maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition.

His injury marks yet more bad luck for Farrell, who suffered a medial ligament sprain in his second game for Ireland against Argentina in November.

A statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union read: "Chris Farrell received treatment on the field earlier today after twisting his knee in the turf. He subsequently jogged on to re-join the rest of the playing group and felt well.

"He was sent for a precautionary scan this afternoon which indicated some ligament damage had occurred and he will now see a specialist.

"Chris is unlikely to be available for the remainder of the Six Nations."

Ireland are favourites to win the Six Nations following their defeat of Wales, which was followed by defending champions England's first defeat of the competition at the hands of Scotland.

Joe Schmidt's men host Scotland in a crucial encounter in Dublin on March 10.