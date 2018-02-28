No White House, no problem for the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors to visit African-American history museum instead of White House

The team plans to visit with local students and tour the National Museum of African-American History and Culture on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday night’s game vs. the Washington Wizards.



Klay Thompson on the D.C. trip: "White House is a great honor, but there's some other circumstances that make us uncomfortable going."

They will tour the African-American museum with a group of kids pic.twitter.com/Hwh0MXCuKQ

— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 27, 2018



"The White House is a great honor, but there are other circumstances that we felt not comfortable going," Thompson told reporters Monday night. "We're not going to politicize anything. We're just going to go hang out with some kids and take them to the African-American Museum and teach them things we learned along the way, life lessons and hopefully give them some great memories."

President Donald Trump withdrew the Warriors’ invitation to the White House in September, after Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant both said they wanted to skip the trip.



Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017



Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told ESPN that he left it up to the players to determine how they wanted to spend their time during their off day in D.C.

“It's their championship. They got disinvited to the White House, so it's up to them what they wanted to do. So they made their plans," Kerr said. "I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they're doing.”