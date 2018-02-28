

North vs South: Who would make Premier League All-Star game?



North vs South: Who would make Premier League All-Star game?

The Premier League is awash with global superstars, with some of the biggest names in the business locking horns on the grandest of stages.

Talent from every corner of the world is sprinkled throughout star-studded squads, with the English top-flight as competitive as any leading division on the planet.

Said ability is, however, split between 20 ambitious clubs who have invested big money in pursuit of establishing a standing among the elite.

What, then, if the cream of the crop was brought together in a kind of All-Star contest which is commonplace in American sport?

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has floated that idea after taking in a visit to an NBA game, and the Belgian has sparked debate as to how a Premier League version could look.

With that in mind, Goal has pieced together XIs which could grace another Wembley showpiece, with the respective teams compiled of northern lights and southern stars.