North vs South: Who would make Premier League All-Star game?
The Premier League is awash with global superstars, with some of the biggest names in the business locking horns on the grandest of stages.
Talent from every corner of the world is sprinkled throughout star-studded squads, with the English top-flight as competitive as any leading division on the planet.
Said ability is, however, split between 20 ambitious clubs who have invested big money in pursuit of establishing a standing among the elite.
What, then, if the cream of the crop was brought together in a kind of All-Star contest which is commonplace in American sport?
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has floated that idea after taking in a visit to an NBA game, and the Belgian has sparked debate as to how a Premier League version could look.
With that in mind, Goal has pieced together XIs which could grace another Wembley showpiece, with the respective teams compiled of northern lights and southern stars.
1
NORTH | GK
David de Gea | Manchester United
2
NORTH | DF
Kyle Walker | Manchester City
3
NORTH | DF
Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool
4
NORTH | DF
Nicolas Otamendi | Manchester City
5
NORTH | DF
Andy Robertson | Liverpool
6
NORTH | MF
Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City
7
NORTH | MF
David Silva | Manchester City
8
NORTH | MF
Paul Pogba | Manchester United
9
NORTH | FW
Mohamed Salah | Liverpool
10
NORTH | FW
Alexis Sanchez | Manchester United
11
NORTH | FW
Sergio Aguero | Manchester City
12
NORTH | Manager
Pep Guardiola | Manchester City
13
North XI
And here's how they line up...
14
SOUTH | GK
Thibaut Courtois | Chelsea
15
SOUTH | DF
Cesar Azpilicueta | Chelsea
16
SOUTH | DF
Toby Alderweireld | Tottenham
17
SOUTH | DF
Jan Vertonghen | Tottenham
18
SOUTH | DF
Danny Rose | Tottenham
19
SOUTH | MF
Mesut Ozil | Arsenal
20
SOUTH | MF
N'Golo Kante | Chelsea
21
SOUTH | MF
Dele Alli | Tottenham
22
SOUTH | FW
Christian Eriksen | Tottenham
23
SOUTH | FW
Eden Hazard | Chelsea
24
SOUTH | FW
Harry Kane | Tottenham
25
SOUTH | Manager
Mauricio Pochettino | Tottenham
26
South XI
And here's how they line up...