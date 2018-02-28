Brazil have delayed the announcement of their latest squad by 10 days following injuries to Neymar and other key players.

Neymar, Fernandinho injuries delay Brazil squad announcement

Coach Tite was due to name his 23-man group on Friday March 2nd, but on Tuesday the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that the call-ups would be postponed until March 12th.

The Selecao meet Russia and Germany next month as the Brasil Global Tour returns to Europe.

"We have a different situation from other call-ups,” said technical coordinator Edu Gaspar on Tuesday.

“There are at least five players in need of more elaborate physical and medical observation and we want all the necessary information before calling up our players.

“By changing the date, we will also gain an extra two or three games in which we can observe and evaluate each player.”



Neymar suffered foot injury in PSG’s victory over Marseille on Friday and faces a spell on the sidelines.

His PSG colleague Marquinhos also suffered a knock in that game, while Fernandinho hobbled off with a hamstring injury during Manchester City’s EFL Cup final on Sunday.

Marcelo is still fighting to return from a muscle problem of his own, and his Real Madrid team-mate Casemiro has just pulled out of Wednesday’s clash against Espanyol due to a stomach problem.

All five players are members of “The 15” who Tite says are guaranteed a place at this year’s World Cup.

Brazil meet Russia in Moscow on March 23 before heading to Berlin to face Germany on March 27