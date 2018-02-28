Salah ‘more efficient’ than Coutinho, says Thierry Henry

Mohamed Salah is better than his former teammate Philippe Coutinho, according to former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

The Egypt international has hit the ground running since he teamed up with the Anfield outfit from Roma, registering 31 goals and nine assists in 37 appearances - including his 23 in the English top-flight.

On his part, Coutinho who joined Spanish giants Barcelona for a club-record fee bagged 41 goals in 152 appearances for the Kops before his departure.

And the 40-year-old has compared the former Chelsea flop to the Brazilian who has managed just two goals since he teamed up with Ernesto Valverde’s side.

“I like his movement, he always wants to go in behind,” he told Sky Sports.

“There’s no step-overs, there’s no trying to nutmeg, there’s no skills for no reason.

“He’s going at you, if you’re ready or not that’s your problem.

“I said at the beginning, I predicted that he can be as efficient as Coutinho.

“He has been more efficient than Coutinho in his first season. So we will see how far he’s going to go with that.

"Listen, if you’re a Liverpool fan and you have [Roberto] Firmino, Salah, [Sadio] Mane, you can only be happy.”