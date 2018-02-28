Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Las Palmas

Barcelona will look to continue their unbeaten record in La Liga with a trip to relegation-threatened Las Palmas on Thursday night.

Ernesto Valverde's side have won 20 and drawn five of their 25 fixtures in the Primera Division so far and are seven points clear of second-placed Atletico with 13 games remaining.

Diego Simeone's side are the visitors at Camp Nou on Sunday in a huge title test for both teams, so Valverde is likely to have one eye on that fixture ahead of this midweek match.

BARCELONA INJURIES

Nelson Semedo is expected to be out for the next five weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturday's 6-1 win at home to Girona at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Sergi Samper is out with a long-term problem. The midfielder was on loan at Las Palmas, but damaged ankle ligaments in a game against Eibar in January and has returned to Barcelona for the rest of the season in order to recover and receive treatment.

BARCELONA SUSPENSIONS

Jordi Alba picked up his fifth league booking of the season against Girona and he misses the trip to Las Palmas. Luis Suarez is one game from a ban and a yellow card on Thursday will see him suspended for the visit of Atletico on Sunday.

BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Luis Suarez tried to get himself booked against Girona on Saturday, but ended the game without a card and his selection at Las Palmas would put him at risk of a ban for the big meeting with Atletico on Sunday.

The Uruguayan is therefore likely to be replaced by Paco Alcacer in the Canary Islands, with Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele also set to be rested – at least initially – for the midweek match.

With Jordi Alba suspended, there will be a start for Lucas Digne, while Thomas Vermaelen is expected to feature in order to give Gerard Pique a rest.

LAS PALMAS TEAM NEWS

Las Palmas are struggling at the bottom end of La Liga, with just 19 points, leaving them in 18th position after 25 matches, one behind 17th-placed Levante.

The Canary Islanders have drawn two of their last three games 0-0 (away to Leganes and Athletic Club), losing in between 2-1 at home to Sevilla.

Midfielder Gabriel Penalba is still sidelined with a knee problem, while defender Pedro Bigas and striker Emmanuel Emenike also miss out. Winger Momo is doubtful.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Las Palmas versus Barcelona kicks off at 21:00 local time on Thursday and will be broadcast live in the UK (United Kingdom) on Sky Sports Football from 19:55 GMT.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on beIN SPORTS and kicks off at 15:00 ET.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS

