Patrice Bergeron is taking some time away from the ice.

Patrice Bergeron injury update: Bruins F has fractured foot

The Bruins forward will be out with a fractured right foot and is set to be re-evaluated ‪in two weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Bergeron suffered the injury while blocking a shot during the team's loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. While his X-rays came back negative and he played through the discomfort in the team's loss to the Sabres on Sunday, Bergeron underwent a CT scan Monday that revealed the fracture.

He was seen wearing a walking boot as he entered the locker room before the game against Buffalo.

Bergeron, 32, is first on the Bruins with 27 goals and third with 54 points.

The Bruins are scheduled to play eight games in the next two weeks and sit 20 points ahead of the fourth-place Panthers in the Atlantic Division.