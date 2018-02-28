Shaw would understand if Cipriani turns his back on England

Simon Shaw feels Danny Cipriani has been harshly overlooked by Eddie Jones and would understand if the England outcast moves overseas.

Cipriani this month confirmed he will leave Wasps for a second time at the end of the season after revealing that his agent has been in talks with a Top 14 club.

The fly-half, who played for the Rebels in the 2011 Super Rugby season, has also been linked with a lucrative switch to Japan.

Cipriani has not played for his country since 2015 and a move abroad would make him ineligible for an international recall.

Shaw swapped Wasps for Toulon when his England career was over but can understand why Cipriani might head to France aged only 30.

The former British and Irish Lion told Omnisport: "I'm not aware of any conversations he may have had with Eddie or anything like that. He went away to Australia a few moons ago and came back a better player for that experience.

"He has produced some excellent performances for Sale and Wasps and I've always felt he deserved another chance. For whatever reason, Eddie has not seen enough to include him. I didn't throw the towel in for England until late in my career, but it depends on your mindset.

"If he doesn't think he has another chance he might decide he wants a different experience, that's not to say he's walking away from another chance, he might just want a fresh start and a new experience in life.

"You can't blame people for wanting to do something different, he's done the southern hemisphere with his spell in Super Rugby. He might just want to see what it's like playing in France.

"Who knows, after the World Cup Eddie Jones might not necessarily stay on - even if he has signed a new contract. You never know what happens in sport. I would always keep my options open at that age, but if he does go to France fair play to him and good luck to him."

