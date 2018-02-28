The Major League Baseball Players Association filed a grievance to the MLB against four teams to find out why some teams aren't spending more money.

MLBPA files grievance against Pirates, A's, Marlins and Rays

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, the union is claiming the teams in question — the A's, Marlins, Pirates and Rays — failed to comply with rules on how they spend the revenue-sharing money during the 2017 season and the current offseason.

The complaint comes a month after the MLBPA hinted their frustrations to the league. However, MLB said, "We do not have concerns about the Pirates' and Marlins' compliance with the Basic Agreement provisions regarding the use of revenue sharing proceeds."

Teams are required to use the revenue-sharing money to improve the on-field product but not necessarily on their major-league payroll, according to the collective bargaining agreement.

MLB acknowledge the grievance, which was filed Friday, in a statement to the Times adding they "believe it has no merit."

The Pirates responded in a statement Tuesday from president Frank Coonelly calling the complaint "baseless" and a "meritless claim."



Statement from Pirates president Frank Coonelly on the grievance: pic.twitter.com/OSIzPMldv4

— Bill Brink (@BrinkPG) February 27, 2018



"As previously indicated, our revenue sharing receipts have decreased for seven consecutive seasons while our Major League payroll has more than doubled over this same period. Our revenue sharing receipts are now just a fraction of what we spend our major League payroll," the statement read.

"We also have made significant investments in scouting, signing amateur players, our player development system and our baseball facilities. It is regrettable and that the MLBPA would react to a free agent market that is apparently not to its liking by filing a frivolous grievance against a Club that has continued to invest heavily in all areas of its Baseball Operations notwithstanding steadily diminishing revenue sharing receipts."