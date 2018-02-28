The franchise tag doesn't necessarily mean Jarvis Landry will be staying in Miami in 2018.

Dolphins willing to trade Jarvis Landry despite franchise tag

The Dolphins are willing to trade the wide receiver if the right situation popped up, according to the Miami Herald.

Miami placed a $16.2 million tag on Landry last week, but with the NFL Scouting Combine coming up, the Dolphins are still open to a viable option that could take Landry's place. The team would even eat some of Landry's contract.

Landry's side was originally trying to negotiate a four-year, $58 million deal, but it's unclear if those terms have changed.

The original stipulations for a trade would be two first-round draft picks, according to the report, but the Dolphins are now willing to take less, such as a low second- or high third-round pick.

The threat of a trade could move Landry to sign the tag, or it could prompt him to negotiate harder and keep him away from the team as camps start, much like the Le'Veon Bell-Steelers situation last season.

Landry has been a productive piece for the Dolphins over the last four years, tabbing 22 touchdowns and 400 caught passes for 4,038 yards in his four seasons with the league.