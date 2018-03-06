NFL Mock Draft 2018: Browns, Giants transform offenses; Packers, Raiders retool defenses
With the NFL Combine starting this week, the entire football industry will be in Indianapolis. NFL teams are discussing free-agent options, considering potential draft strategies and finalizing draft boards.
In our latest mock draft for 2018, two trades for quarterbacks in the top 10 lead to four passers going early, with two more going in the second round. Lamar Jackson likely is not a first-round quarterback, but he will have plenty of suitors come Round 2.
BIG BOARD 2018:
Top 50 prospects in NFL Draft
1
Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
The top quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold’s potential could quickly wipe away Cleveland’s regret of passing on franchise quarterbacks in the last two draft classes.
2
TRADE — Buffalo Bills (via Giants): Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
The Bills would need to trade both firsts (21 and 22) this year, their second this year and potentially a 2019 pick or a player (like OT Cordy Glenn) to make this move. But for a playoff team that feels it’s a quarterback away, this could be a worthwhile trade.
3
Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, OLB, N.C. State
The Colts desperately need a defense changing pass-rusher like Chubb, the best non-quarterback in the draft. He can be their new leader on defense.
4
Cleveland Browns (via Texans): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
After finding their newest franchise passer with the first overall pick, the Browns can scoop a LeSean McCoy-like runner. Barkley is an immediate leader and high-character, culture-changing player.
5
Denver Broncos: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
This pick is assuming the Broncos sign Kirk Cousins. They'll need to stockpile talent on the offensive line and at receiver, and John Elway has no problem drafting a guard this early.
6
New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
For as hard as they’ll try, the Jets likely will not get Kirk Cousins or Case Keenum. They instead should be planning to find their 2018 starting passer in the draft. They met with Baker Mayfield for over an hour at the Senior Bowl.
7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
Regardless of positional or draft class value, the Bucs need to address their offensive line. Brown is a massive, plug-and-play left tackle with capable pass-protection upside and a mauling run-blocking style.
8
Chicago Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
The best cornerback in the class, Ward is not as talented as Marshon Lattimore was a year ago coming out of Ohio State, but he has similar feature cornerback length and upside. The Bears need to keep getting younger on defense.
9
TRADE — Jacksonville Jaguars (via 49ers): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
The Jaguars renegotiated Blake Bortles' contract, but the fact that they gave him just a three-year deal and barely starting quarterback money shows they're still looking for their franchise passer. Either two firsts or a first, a second and a future Day 2 pick should be enough for Jacksonville to move up.
10
Oakland Raiders: Tremaine Edmunds, OLB, Virginia Tech
The Raiders likely will target high-upside defenders early and often in the draft. Their defense was the problem a year ago, and they’ll trust new coach Jon Gruden to spruce up the offense. Edmunds is a top-tier defensive prospect.
11
Miami Dolphins: Derwin James, S, Florida State
The Dolphins stay in-state to add a top-rated prospect who, at his best, is among the most athletically gifted players in the draft. Safety is a clear need for Miami despite its signing of TJ McDonald a year ago.
12
Cincinnati Bengals: Brian O’Neill, OT, Pittsburgh
The Bengals drafted two offensive tackles three years ago, and neither Cedric Ogbeuhi nor Jake Fisher has worked out. It’s time to draft their replacements, and O’Neill has the highest upside of any offensive tackle in this class.
13
Washington Redskins: Roquan Smith, ILB, Georgia
With a new quarterback in Alex Smith, the Redskins should find reinforcements to make their defense a strength. Smith can help solidify their front seven.
14
Green Bay Packers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB/S, Alabama
Despite being highly regarded and discussed, Fitzpatrick isn’t an ideal outside cornerback. He likely fits better as a safety or nickel corner, which kicks him outside the top 10. Green Bay would happily scoop him at No. 14.
15
Arizona Cardinals: Vita Vea, DT, Arizona
Arizona likely will use free agency for a short-term answer at quarterback, though trading up for Josh Rosen in the draft isn’t out of the question. Instead, Arizona could look to address its defensive line with a special talent like Vea.
16
Baltimore Ravens: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
In general manager Ozzie Newsome’s last NFL Draft before he retires, he’d love to grab another Alabama standout. Ridley also addresses the Ravens’ biggest offseason need at receiver.
17
Los Angeles Chargers: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
Los Angeles should be the favorite to win the AFC West next season, but the Chargers first need to bolster their offensive and defensive lines.
18
Seattle Seahawks: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
There are questions about Richard Sherman’s future in Seattle, and it’s time to start looking for his replacement. Davis is a long, overly physical corner who can press and run. He should work.
19
Dallas Cowboys: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
Dallas needs a receiver to give its offense a consistent No. 2 option on the outside. Plus, it might be time for the Cowboys to consider moving on from Dez Bryant.
20
Detroit Lions: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
The Lions desperately need to fix their running game. While bolstering their offensive line is an option, adding a running back like Guice gives them a special talent with the ability to make up for less-than-ideal blocking.
21
TRADE — New York Giants (via Bills): Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
Trading down from the second overall pick means the Giants are ready to win now. They need multiple new starters across their offensive line.
22
TRADE — New York Giants (via Chiefs through Bills): Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
Since the Giants need multiple new starters on their offensive line, why not use the draft to get two? Wynn is a college left tackle who should have no trouble moving inside for the NFL.
23
Los Angeles Rams: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
Having added Marcus Peters at corner, expect the Rams to begin targeting new pass-rushers to keep their defensive front seven versatile and athletic. Davenport is raw, but he will get time to develop in Los Angeles.
24
Carolina Panthers: Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State
Carolina is expected to let guard Andrew Norwell walk in free agency, leaving a hole in an offensive line that needs improvement regardless. Price can replace Norwell and help build this unit for the future.
25
Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College
With Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo aging, the Titans likely will look to build for the future with their pass-rushers. Landry’s injury issues could push him to the end of Round 1.
26
Atlanta Falcons: Connor Williams, OT, Texas
Atlanta doesn’t have many needs across its roster, but maintaining a strong offensive line is critical for Matt Ryan and coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Williams can offer value at right tackle or guard as a rookie.
27
New Orleans Saints: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
The Saints have not shied away from addressing their defensive line early and often in recent drafts, and this year should be no different. Payne can be the final piece for what has become a feared defense.
28
Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
The Steelers for more than a decade opted not to use high picks and free agent dollars on cornerbacks. But after drafting Artie Burns two years ago and signing Joe Haden last year, they are looking to use the draft to supplement the position. Jackson has the rare ball skills the Steelers covet at corner.
29
TRADE — San Francisco 49ers (via Jaguars): Ronald Jones, RB, USC
The most likely team to trade back from the top 10, the 49ers probably will spend big in free agency and look to build depth through the draft. Jones is a first-round worthy running back similar to Melvin Gordon.
30
Minnesota Vikings: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
Minnesota used free agency over the last few years to fix its offensive line, and while it was successful a year ago, the Vikings should look to build for the future. Miller is a massive right tackle for them to consider as a starter and short-term swing tackle.
31
New England Patriots: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
With Malcolm Butler leaving New England soon, the Patriots have a need at cornerback. Oliver can pair with Stephon Gilmore for the future.
32
Philadelphia Eagles: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
With Jason Peters aging, the Eagles need to plan for the future along their offensive line. Jones has experience on the left side, but he can transition to right tackle if the Eagles want to move Lane Johnson.
33
ROUND 2 — Cleveland Browns: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State
The Browns need to prepare for a 2019 season without Joe Thomas. Plus, they could upgrade at right tackle.
34
New York Giants: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
After drafting two offensive linemen in Round 1, the Giants can address their final offensive need.
35
Cleveland Browns: Christian Campbell, CB, Penn State
Cleveland can use its second-round pick from the Brock Osweiler deal to get a top talent at cornerback.
36
Indianapolis Colts: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
Indianapolis needs to add a pass-rusher and a starting offensive lineman in the draft. Bradley Chubb in Round 1 and Crosby in Round 2 can accomplish just that.
37
New York Jets: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
The Jets have found success with limited resources at receiver, but Kirk can be a huge upgrade.
38
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
The Bucs can double up on offensive linemen in the draft with Hernandez, a possible first-rounder.
39
Chicago Bears: Rashaan Evans, ILB, Alabama
A possible first-rounder, Evans slips to Round 2 and upgrades Chicago’s linebacker unit.
40
Denver Broncos: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
If/when Kirk Cousins arrives, the Broncos need to start rebuilding their receiver unit.
41
Oakland Raiders: Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech
After drafting Virginia Tech’s Tremaine Edmunds in Round 1, the Raiders address defensive tackle with a player from the same school.
42
Miami Dolphins: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
Coach Adam Gase values tight ends in his offense, and Hurst is the class’ best seam-stretcher.
43
New England Patriots: Jeff Holland, OLB, Auburn
An undervalued pass-rusher, Holland was the SEC’s best edge player in 2017 with great physicality and strength.
44
Washington Redskins: Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College
Yiadom may not be well known now, but he’ll be a long-term starter in the NFL.
45
Green Bay Packers: Leighton Vander Esch, OLB, Boise State
Vander Esch fits the type of versatile, athletic linebackers the Packers covet.
46
Cincinnati Bengals: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
Cincinnati needs to continue to beef up its secondary, and Harrison can be an immediate starter.
47
Arizona Cardinals: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
Arizona is retooling its offense, and adding a tight end like Goedert who is outstanding in the air can help the Cardinals’ next quarterback.
48
Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
It’s time to plan for the future after Phillip Rivers, and the Chargers seem to like Rudolph.
49
New York Jets: James Daniels, C, Iowa
The Jets don’t have a planned starter at center for next year with Wesley Johnson set to become a free agent.
50
Dallas Cowboys: Malik Jefferson, OLB, Texas
Dallas has suffered through multiple linebacker injuries over the years, and it’s time to upgrade the position.
51
Detroit Lions: Braden Smith, G, Auburn
After adding a running back in Round 1, the Lions can upgrade their offensive line and continue to fix their running game.
52
Baltimore Ravens: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest
Baltimore always puts a premium on the secondary, and Bates can be a versatile future starter at safety.
53
TRADE — New York Giants (via Bills): Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
The Giants heavily addressed their offense with their first three picks in this mock draft. Hughes can help offset the Eli Apple situation.
54
Kansas City Chiefs: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
After trading Marcus Peters, the Chiefs could use reinforcements at cornerback.
55
Carolina Panthers: Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State
Carolina drafted Daeshon Hall a year ago, but the Panthers need to continue to add young pieces to their defensive line.
56
Buffalo Bills: Hercules Mata’afa, DE, Washington State
The new Bills regime hasn't drafted a defensive lineman yet, and Mata’afa is the type of versatile rusher coach Sean McDermott will value.
57
TRADE — New Orleans Saints (via Titans): Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
The Saints move up from the third round to get their quarterback of the future. Of all teams, the Saints seem to like Jackson the most based on what we’ve heard.
58
Atlanta Falcons: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
The Falcons moved on from Jalen Collins and need a new third cornerback.
59
San Francisco 49ers: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
With Jimmy Garoppolo now leading the offense, it’s time for the 49ers to find their quarterback a potential No. 1 receiver.
60
Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaylen Samuels, RB, N.C. State
Even if the Steelers can come to an agreement with Le'Veon Bell, they need a long-term backup who can provide similar versatility.
61
TRADE — San Francisco 49ers (via Jaguars): Alex Cappa, G, Humboldt State
The 49ers benefit again from their Jaguars trade and use their extra second-rounder on a potential starter at either guard spot.
62
Minnesota Vikings: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
The Vikings are likely to have some defensive line turnover through the next few seasons. Adding Bryan now can keep the unit a strength.
63
New England Patriots: Will Richardson, OT, N.C. State
The Patriots are never late in tweaking their offensive line. Richardson, despite his off-field issues, is a worthy top-100 pick.
64
Cleveland Browns (via Eagles): Justin Reid, S, Stanford
After adding Christian Campbell earlier in the round, the Browns continue to build their secondary with their final pick from the Carson Wentz trade.