The woman tasked with cleaning up the Mavericks' reported "corrosive workplace culture" says she can't do it alone.

Interim Mavs CEO asserts her authority on Day 1

But former AT&T executive Cynthia Marshall, introduced Monday as the NBA team's interim CEO, appeared plenty willing to go one-on-one with anybody, including owner Mark Cuban.

Marshall used the news conference to assert her independence and authority when Cuban was asked how the two would work together.

She intercepted the question as if it were an errant pass on the court.

“I’ll take that,” she said (via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram). “And that should give you a clue right there.

“I was getting ready to share with Mark, a two-pager I worked on this weekend that lays out our vision, our values and our top priorities and I wanted him to see the plan. He just said, 'I don’t want to see it. I knew when you left my office last week that I picked the right person and this is yours.' And I told him, 'That’s exactly what I wanted to hear because that was a test.'"

Now the real work begins.

SI's bombshell report last week, built on interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees, characterized the Mavs' hostile work environment — ranging from sexual harassment from former executive Terdema Ussery to domestic violence by a former team website writer — as an “open secret.”

“I’m not saying that I am coming here to be the savior of the world,” Marshall said Monday. “Transformation is what I do, it takes a team and a village and we’ll get this done.”

A native of California and graduate of Cal, Marshall brings three decades of human resources work into the interim position. According to the Star-Telegram, she will begin work immediately, charged with moving the franchise through an investigation that "will pursue any and all previous and current claims by employees."