Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki disagrees with Mark Cuban on tanking

Following the Mavericks' 109-103 win over the Pacers on Monday, the veteran forward said he disagrees with the billionaire owner's opinion that losing is the team's best option for the rest of the season.

"You don't really want a culture here that's just giving up and quitting and not playing hard," Nowitzki said, via ESPN. "I think it just sets the wrong tone for the future.

"I think it's important for our young guys to learn how to compete and to compete all the time, play hard. You play your minutes hard. That's the only way to get better. That's the only way to play in this league, and whatever happens after the season, we'll just go from there. But for now, you play your minutes hard and you play to win."

Cuban was recently fined $600,000 for comments detrimental to the league after stating the Mavs were "tanking" on Julius Erving's podcast last week.

"I'm probably not supposed to say this, but, like, I just had dinner with a bunch of our guys the other night, and here we are, you know, we weren't competing for the playoffs," Cuban said. "I was like, 'Look, losing is our best option.'

"[Commissioner] Adam [Silver] would hate hearing that, but I at least sat down and I explained it to them. And I explained what our plans were going to be this summer, that we're not going to tank again. This was, like, a year-and-a-half tanking, and that was too brutal for me. But being transparent, I think that's the key to being kind of a players owner and having stability."

The 19-42 Mavs will miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Still, Nowitzki, who is in his 20th season in Dallas, believes it's important for the franchise to promote a winning atmosphere no matter the circumstances.