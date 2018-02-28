Pochettino offers update over Vertonghen and Alderweireld

Mauricio Pochettino hopes to have Jan Vertonghen available for Tottenham's home clash with Huddersfield Town on Saturday - but remains unsure when Toby Alderweireld will be back in action.

Vertonghen sat out last Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace after picking up an ankle knock during training ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park.

However, while the Belgium international will miss Wednesday's FA Cup tie against Rochdale, Pochettino revealed a scan had offered "positive" results.

While Vertonghen could be fit to feature at the weekend, compatriot Alderweireld continues to be assessed on a daily basis as he battles to overcome a niggling hamstring injury.

"Jan yesterday had a positive scan. We are positive, we are happy because he feels much better," Pochettino told the media ahead of the fifth-round replay.

"For tomorrow, no, but maybe for the weekend, yes.

"With Toby, we need to assess him day by day, but he’s different to Jan."

Having made a host of changes for the first game at Rochdale, Pochettino confirmed he will again shuffle his pack for the replay with the League One club at Wembley.

“We are going to rotate some players to give (them) the possibility to play," he told the club's official website.

"They are in a good level and then we are going to play again on Saturday – a short period to recover for a Premier League game – and then the Champions League.

“We are very busy with the fixtures but that is why we need all involved, to be fit and to be part of the situation. In the games they have the possibility to show their quality.”