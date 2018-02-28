The Indians are bringing back Mike Napoli.

Indians agree to minor league deal with Mike Napoli, report says

The veteran first baseman will have a minor league deal with Cleveland and a spring invitation once he passes a physical, according to a report from MLB.com.

Napoli, 36, returns to Cleveland after spending a season with the Rangers, which served as his third stint in Texas on a one-year deal. He hit 29 home runs but also batted a career-low .193.

During his time with the Indians in 2016, Napoli was a crucial member of the team hitting .239/.335/.465 with 34 homers and 101 RBIs.

With Carlos Santana's departure, Napoli boosts the Indians' depth at first base in particular and their roster in general. Free-agent signee Yonder Alonso is slated to be the starter at first base.

Napoli is the second veteran to return from the 2016 team, joining outfielder Rajai Davis.