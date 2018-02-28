News

Indians agree to minor league deal with Mike Napoli, report says

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Indians are bringing back Mike Napoli.

Indians agree to minor league deal with Mike Napoli, report says

Indians agree to minor league deal with Mike Napoli, report says

The veteran first baseman will have a minor league deal with Cleveland and a spring invitation once he passes a physical, according to a report from MLB.com.

Napoli, 36, returns to Cleveland after spending a season with the Rangers, which served as his third stint in Texas on a one-year deal. He hit 29 home runs but also batted a career-low .193.

During his time with the Indians in 2016, Napoli was a crucial member of the team hitting .239/.335/.465 with 34 homers and 101 RBIs.

With Carlos Santana's departure, Napoli boosts the Indians' depth at first base in particular and their roster in general. Free-agent signee Yonder Alonso is slated to be the starter at first base.

Napoli is the second veteran to return from the 2016 team, joining outfielder Rajai Davis.

