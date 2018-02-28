England and New Zealand will head to the United States for a Test in Denver on June 23.

England and Kiwis to meet in Denver

The two sides are to make the trip to Colorado to lock horns at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, home of three-time Super Bowl champions the Denver Broncos.

It is hoped that the match will go some way to raising the profile of rugby league in the United States with the World Cup to be staged in North America in 2025.

Wayne Bennett, who this month agreed to stay on as England head coach after guiding them to the World Cup final last year, said: "For us to grow stronger as a group and build on the progress of last year, these are the games we need to be involved in.

We saw the benefits of taking on Samoa mid-season ahead of the World Cup.

"We hear people talking about growing the game and this is the perfect opportunity to take two of the world's elite nations over to a country that loves sport and entertainment.

"Denver will be a good fit for the game – they have popular American football, basketball, baseball, hockey and football sides, so it seems there's a real appetite for sporting events and to experience something new in this city.

"This game has come at the right time for New Zealand, who'll be looking to improve on last year's quarter-final exit from the World Cup. One point was the difference between us the last time we played so we're expecting another physical battle."