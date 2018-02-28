Eriksen agent flattered by links with Man Utd & Real Madrid

Christian Eriksen's agent says he is thrilled to see his client linked with such clubs as Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Eriksen has been in sparkling form for Tottenham this season, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in all competitions.

Spurs are currently fourth in the Premier League, and are set to face Juventus in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash, with the first leg ending in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

The Dane has subsequently seen his stock rise, leading to suggestions that he may be the next big-name Spurs star to head for pastures new.

And Martin Schoots, his representative, says links with the likes of the Spanish giants and Jose Mourinho's men are a sign that Eriksen is playing well.

"I don’t comment on rumours much," Schoots told Danish newspaper BT . "But when clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are mentioned, it’s always a compliment.

"Since Christian was 14 years old, big clubs have shown interest.

"The first were Chelsea, AC Milan and Barcelona, since then there has been no transfer window without any offer or interest."

Schoots insists that there are clubs interested in Eriksen unknown to the public, but he does not expect the attacking midfielder to openly speak about it.

"It is not all clubs known by the press. Christian is not a guy who wants to talk too much. He talks with his feet."