Jalen Ramsey roasts Texas A&M for using him as recruiting tool

Sporting News
Sporting News /

A former Florida State defensive back isn't happy about being featured on a Texas A&M recruiting poster that highlighted some of the best DBs to play for former Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher.

Jalen Ramsey roasts Texas A&M for using him as recruiting tool

Jalen Ramsey roasts Texas A&M for using him as recruiting tool

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who played at Florida State under Fisher from 2013-15, didn't take kindly to his image being used in the promotional graphic, which was posted on Twitter by former FSU tight ends coach Tim Brewster (now on staff at Texas A&M in the same position).

Ramsey took a jab at Fisher by replying, "He didn't teach me one DB technique..."




Ramsey followed up, further voicing his displeasure at being used to promote a school he didn't play for — and the fact the graphic suggested Fisher taught him how to play at defensive back.



Fisher is in his first few months with Texas A&M after coaching at FSU for eight seasons.

