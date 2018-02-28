Jalen Ramsey responds to Texas A&M using him as recruiting tool

Texas A&M created a recruiting poster to highlight some of the best cornerbacks coached under Jimbo Fisher that are now in the NFL, and one person featured isn't happy about it.
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who graduated from Florida State and played under Fisher from 2013-15, responded to a picture posted on Twitter by tight ends coach Tim Brewster.
"Know I have nothing but respect for you Coach Brew but don't use me on a poster for a school I didn't go to & for a coach who didn't teach me how to be a DB," Ramsey wrote in response.
Ramsey didn't stop there and took a jab at Fisher by writing, "He didn't teach me one DB technique..."
Fisher is in his first few months with Texas A&M after coaching at FSU for eight seasons. He brought Brewster with him to College Station as the two coached four seasons together in Tallahassee.