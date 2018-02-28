Marcus Stroman injury update: Blue Jays ace dealing with shoulder inflammation

Inflammation in Marcus Stroman’s throwing shoulder will delay his spring debut at Blue Jays camp, the team announced Tuesday.

Stroman, 26, underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed the inflammation.

“It’s just been a little tender,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said (via SportsNet.ca). “It’s really nothing out of the norm for most guys. But he’s never had it, that I can remember. So, it’s just one of those things. Back him off, get rid of it, and he should be fine.”

Stroman went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 2017 and has thrown more than 200 innings each of the last two years. While he was great last year, he is just one year removed from a career-worst 4.37 ERA.