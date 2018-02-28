Paul George doesn't think all NBA stars are treated equally when it comes to on-court conduct.

Paul George: Thunder stars 'officiated differently' than others

Following the Thunder's 112-105 win over the Magic on Monday, the Oklahoma City forward said he and teammates Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony are "officiated differently" than other players.

"We're so aggressive; we play at the rim constantly," George said, via ESPN. "We're just officiated differently, all three of us. And it's tough. At least one of us [should] get the benefit of the doubt. But when we're on that floor, no one is getting the better side of that whistle. But we're going to keep attacking, we're going to keep being aggressive. That's our job, to put pressure on them. At some point it's gotta work out for us."

Thunder coach Billy Donovan echoed George's thoughts, saying he sees a similar pattern with Westbrook.

"Yeah, I do. I do," Donovan said when asked whether he sees George not getting a lot of calls. "Same thing with Russell, too. Those guys are aggressive players, and listen, there are calls that are missed, there just are. He's gotten fouled, and he's not getting to the line. I think the same thing can be said for Russell.

"And I'm not trying to get into, like, every single play call, but as much as those two guys are in the lane, they need to be at the free throw line more than they're at the free throw line, in my opinion."

George, Westbrook and Anthony combined for nine free throws in Monday's win, with Westbrook sinking two while Anthony didn't hit any.